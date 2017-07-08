Third attack on sheep in Ballyholland area

Police have released details of a third attack on sheep in the Ballyholland area of Co Down in as many weeks.

They are appealing for witness to the latest incident which occurred some time between Wednesday and Friday.

Chief Inspector Roy Robinson said: “It was reported that some time between 8.30pm on Wednesday, 05 July and 8pm last night, Friday 7 July three sheep were attacked and killed.

“This is the second brutal attack on animals in the local area in recent days and we would appeal to the public for their assistance in dealing with these incidents.

“I am appealing that anyone with information that can assist with the investigation contact officers in Newry on 101 quoting reference number 1246 of 07/07/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The first attack on sheep occurred in June at the Mass Rock Road, Ballyholland while the two other incidents took place during the past week. In both the ears were cut off the sheep.