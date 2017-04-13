Winners of Drama Festival 2017

The arts sub-committee chairman Carole Baird welcomed everyone to the annual drama festival held recently in Mountjoy Presbyterian church hall, Omagh.

She especially welcomed Mrs Ita Mc Veigh B Ed, M Ed, NEA who adjudicated the event, and Federation Chairman Elizabeth Warden and vice chairman Beth Irwin.

The event was very well supported and everyone was entertained by Muckamore, Armoy, Ballycarry, and Kells and Connor institutes with two plays and two sketches. The adjudicator was very impressed with the standard and gave very detailed constructive advice.

Throughout the day the hall rang out with laughter as the actresses performed their parts.

Federation Chairman Elizabeth presented the trophies to all the worthy winners and thanked the Arts committee for organising the event.

In conclusion sub-committee member Helen proposed the vote of thanks to everyone including the session of the church and the ladies for providing tea/coffee fresh scones and lunch.

Chairman Carole endorsed all previous thanks, wished everyone a safe journey home, and asked that they tell everyone about the enjoyable day they had.

The day concluded with the singing of the Country Women’s song.