FATAL ACCIDENT - Man in his 60s dies following Belfast collision

A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a lorry in the docks area of Belfast on Friday afternoon.

Incident took place close to the junction of Dock Street and Broughan Street around 3.10pm.

Police have appealed for anyone who travelled along either Dock Street or Broughan Street between 2.45pm and 3.15pm, and who has a working dashboard mounted camera, to contact police on 101 - quoting incident number 747 on 16th September.