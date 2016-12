The funeral of a Lisburn man killed in a crash on the M2 on Boxing Day has taken place.

Stephen Martin, 35, a father-of-one from the Ward Avenue area of the city, died in the multiple-vehicle collision, which happened between Templepatrick and Sandyknowes.

Mr Martin’s funeral took place yesterday at Ronnie Thompson’s Funeral Church. He will be laid to rest at Lisburn New Cemetery, Blaris Extension.