Father’s hurt at missing ex-RUC son’s Thailand funeral

The elderly father of a former RUC officer who died in a tragic accident in South East Asia is devastated that he will not be able to attend his son’s funeral.

Heath Macartney Taylor, 50, died last Friday when he hit his head after falling down steps while trying to control his two dogs.

He had been living on the Thai island of Koh Phangan with his partner Daao and their young children Finn, Erin and Rory.

His father Bill, who lives in east Belfast, found out about his son’s death via Heath’s wife Karen Molloy, from whom he was separated and in the process of divorcing.

“We are all heartbroken,” he told the News Letter.

“We just can’t get over the shock, and it will take an awful lot out of his three young children. The children are just eight, six and four,” Mr Taylor added.

Heath’s police career began on the same day as current Chief cConstable George Hamilton when they both joined the RUC Police Cadets as teenagers.

The pair met again in June this year at a cadet reunion.

Heath had earned a citation for his work as a young officer, but had to retire from the force because of injury nine years ago.

His father, who served in the Second World War, was a former chief executive with the Police Authority.

Heath’s sister Karen, along with brother Dwayne and sister Nicola, travelled to Thailand yesterday ahead of their brother’s cremation on Saturday.

Bill is unable to travel due to his health and said he was devastated that he is unable to say a final farewell to Heath in person.

“My two daughters and my son have just flown out of Heathrow. There will be a cremation service at the end of the week so they are going out there for that. It’s very sad I can’t be there.”

Mr Taylor said the pair talked about Heath’s plans for bringing his partner and children to settle in Northern Ireland.

“He was planning to do that next year.

“He was here for three weeks in June. He just came over for somebody’s wedding, and then he did a lot of things when he was here. He had so many friends here to look up and see,” Mr Taylor said.

It is understood Heath’s partner and young family will remain in Thailand.

Mr Hamilton said was saddened to hear of the tragic death of his former cadet squad-mate and passed on his “sincere sympathies” to Heath’s family circle.

“I joined the Police Cadets with Heath in 1983 and it was good to enjoy his company again just a few weeks ago at a cadet reunion.

“He was a real character, full of life, kind and generous and will be sadly missed by his many friends in the policing family,” Mr Hamilton said.