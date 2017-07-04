Fear that Irish language act ‘could change nature of NI’

A former DUP MLA has said there is widespread unionist concern that the very “nature” of Northern Ireland itself could be altered by an Irish language act.

Nelson McCausland told Radio Ulster a remark by Arlene Foster the previous day, in which she claimed Sinn Fein is trying to assert “cultural supremacy” over other traditions, “probably does reflect the view of the majority of people within the unionist community”.

He told the BBC’s William Crawley he has spoken to members of the public, MLAs and councillors, and “there is a deep concern within the unionist community about the demands of Sinn Fein, and a fear and a concern that if these were to be acceded that it would totally change the nature of Northern Ireland”.

Mr McCausland held his North Belfast seat from 2003 until losing it in the election this March.

Alban Maginness, a former SDLP MLA for North Belfast, told the same show that “Orangeism and unionism [were] supreme for maybe 70 years here, and that was domination and that was cultural surpemacy and political supremacy and that’s what caused the Troubles”.

He said Irish “should not threaten unionists”, and that an act would simply regulate and promote the language.