Female threatened and house damaged by masked men in North Belfast

Detectives are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Shore Crescent area of North Belfast last night.

Two masked men forced their way into the property around 11.20pm. A female occupant was threatened and damage was caused to the premises before the males left the scene on foot. There were no reports of any injuries.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson has appealed to anyone who has any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1286 21/01/17.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.