Fermanagh crash victim ‘a great character who will be sorely missed’

A 22-year-old man who lost his life in a single-vehicle collision close to his home in Co Fermanagh has been described as a “great character” whose loss will be sorely felt.

Named locally as Luke Lynch, the driver died at the scene of the crash on the Clones Road, Newtonbutler at around 8.45pm on Saturday.

Two other men were injured in the collision, one of whom is in a critical condition.

Sinn Fein councillor Thomas O’Reilly said Mr Lynch’s death will be keenly felt by the local community.

“He was a footballer and he was a member of the youth club which I ran in the village here for years,” he said.

“He was a lovely young fellow who was quiet, kept to himself and did his own thing without offending anybody at all.

“It’s very, very sad that he’s lost his life so close to his home. I’d just like to express my condolences to the family. It’s a tragic, tragic loss to his family, his friends and to the wider community here in Newtonbutler.

“My thoughts are also with the two families who are at the bedside of the other two young men who were involved in the crash, one of whom is critically injured.”

He added: “Luke was a great character around the town and he will be sorely missed.”

UUP councillor Victor Warrrington said: “I would like to pass on my condolences to the young man’s family after this tragic accident.”

SDLP councillor Garbhan McPhillips said: “I am sure the community will rally round the Lynch family in this difficult time.”