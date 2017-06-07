Fermanagh crash victim ‘fun loving and gentle’, funeral told

A 26-year-old GAA man who died following a car crash in Co Fermanagh on Saturday morning was “fun loving” and “gentle”, mourners at his funeral heard.

Dominic Earley from Omagh was laid to rest following his funeral in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher on Wednesday morning.

He was a player for the Tattyreagh Club in Tyrone and a member of the Co Cavan backroom team.

Fr Daniel McFaul spoke of the heartbreak inflicted on his family by what he described as the “freak and tragic accident”.

In his homily, Fr. McFaul told the packed church: “Dominic was a gentle man. He was affectionate, he was a man who possessed great freedom; always able to express himself positively; never afraid to stand for what he believed. He was a principled man, the pulse beat of every club and work place he had been involved with.

“On Monday I had two phone calls, one after the other, from West Brom soccer club and the other from Birmingham GAA club he was involved with five or six years ago, expressing their sorrow, shock and pain at the news of his death.

“Dominic was a person who was central to so many peoples lives, taken from us to God.

“He was a man of faith, brought up in a strong Catholic family.”

He added: “He was the magnet in any company, drawing people to him with his gentle wit and smirked half smile. He loved people, looking out for people was his thing.”