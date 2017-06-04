Fermanagh road victim ‘always had a smile on his face’

A 26-year-old man who died following a Fermanagh road collision has been described as “a true gentleman who always had a smile on his face”.

Dominic Earley was well-known GAA circles as a player with the Tattyreagh Club in Tyrone and as a member of the backroom staff at Cavan GAA.

The fatal collision took place on the Glengesh Road in Tempo shortly before 10am.

Mr Earley was the driver of the silver Toyota Corolla involved.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, the Cavan GAA county board said: “It is with great shock and deep sadness that we learned of the tragic death of Dominic Earley, a member of our senior football backroom team.

“He joined our team management just a short few months ago but in that time he created a lasting impression on those who had the pleasure of meeting him.

“A true gentleman who always had a smile on his face. He was a absolute professional who lived GAA and will be sadly missed.”

Police have appealed for anyone who noticed the car in the area prior to the incident to call 101, quoting reference number 399 03/06/17.

• A 25-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Main Street in Ballycarry on Thursday, June 1, has been released on bail pending further police inquiries.

The man was detained following the death of motorcyclist Gary Armstrong.

Mr Armstrong struck a parked car after his bike collided with another motorcycle around 9.50pm.

The other motorcyclist left the scene on foot. Police later arrested the suspect in Carrickfergus.