Fermanagh’s murdered Orange brethren are remembered

A large memorial parade and service took place in Enniskillen on Sunday afternoon to remember those Orangemen from Co Fermanagh murdered by terrorists during the Troubles.

The annual remembrance event recalled 31 members, many who served with the RUC and UDR, who paid the supreme sacrifice.

A bannerette was carried in their honour at the head of the parade.

Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson, was among the hundreds of Orangemen and women paying their respects.

County Grand Master Stuart Brooker laid a wreath at the town’s war memorial, prior to the service of remembrance at St Macartin’s Cathedral.

Others in attendance included Ulster Unionist Tom Elliott and DUP leader Arlene Foster.