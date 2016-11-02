Fire closes Cookstown Leisure Centre

A leisure centre in Cookstown has been closed after a fire broke out on site, thought to have started within a biomass heating system.

A spokesperson for Mid Ulster District Council confirmed the closure, saying: “Cookstown Leisure Centre has been temporarily closed following a fire on the site.

All customers and staff were safely evacuated. The Fire and Rescue Service have attended and the situation is under control.

The fire appears to have started in the biomass heating system, although the cause at this point is unknown.

The centre remains closed this evening and will hopefully re-open tomorrow morning.

We’ll provide customer updates via the Leisure Centre’s Facebook Page and the Council’s Twitter account.”