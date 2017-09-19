Fire crews battle huge warehouse blaze in Tottenham

More than 100 firefighters spent the night tackling a blaze at a north London warehouse.

Twenty-five fire engines were sent to fight the fire in a storage unit in White Hart Lane in Tottenham.

The alarm was raised to the storage unit fire at around 8.15pm on Monday, with 140 firefighters tackling the fire at its peak.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

London Ambulance Service said one patient had been taken to hospital with burns to the hand and crews remained at the scene.

A spokesman said: "We were called just before 8pm.

"We sent two ambulance crews, an officer and members of our hazardous area response team to the scene.

"One patient has been treated and taken to hospital with burns to the hand and we remain on stand-by at the scene."

The injuries are not thought to be serious, he added.

LFB station manager Sam Kazmanli said: "This is a large fire, cylinders are involved so a hazard zone has been set as cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

"There is a lot of smoke in the air. As a precaution, local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed."