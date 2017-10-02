Fire crews deal with explosion at power plant

The fire service were called to a power plant in Londonderry last night after an explosion.

Four fire engines and an aerial appliance attended the scene at Lisahally Biomass Power Plant at around 7.30pm after reports of a ruptured steam pipe.

No one was injured in the incident though there was some minor structural damage.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said further investigations would be carried out to determine the cause of the explosion while Lisahally said it was “working to bring the plant back online as soon as possible”.