Firefighters at scene as Belfast blaze spreads to house

Firefighters are at the scene of a significant blaze on the Upper Braniel Road in east Belfast.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “We received a call today (9 December 2016) at 2.50pm to attend a fire on the Upper Braniel Road, Belfast.

“Four fire appliances and an ariel platform appliance are currently in attendance. Firefighters are dealing with a fire in outbuildings which has spread to a house.

“The road has been closed and the incident is ongoing.”