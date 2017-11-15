Search

Firm replaces Messiah with sausage roll

An image used in the Greggs Advent calendar
Greggs the bakers has apologised for replacing Jesus Christ with a sausage roll in a picture.

The chain faced a call for a boycott from the chief executive of the right-wing lobby group the Freedom Association, who claimed it was “sick” and that the Newcastle-based firm had insulted Christianity in a way it would “never dare” other religions.

The image reportedly appeared in a promotional image for the Greggs’ £24 advent calendar. It features behind each door a voucher for one of its treats.

The image shows the Three Wise Men around the crib with a sausage roll in place of Jesus.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “We’re really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention.”

Simon Richards, chief executive of the Freedom Association, called for a public protest.

He wrote on Twitter: “What cowards these people are: we all know that they would never dare insult other religions!

“They should donate every penny of their profits to @salvationarmyuk.”