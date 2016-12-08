First Minister opens NI Executive Bureau in China

First Minister Arlene Foster has officially opened the Northern Ireland Executive’s Bureau at the China World Trade Centre.

The DUP leader, who visited Beijing this week to promote Northern Ireland, said: “The official opening of the Bureau in Beijing signals our clear determination to build a long lasting presence and relationship in China.

“The Executive Office has had a presence in Beijing since 2014 and I am honoured to officially open the Northern Ireland Executive Bureau.

“The relationship with China is very important to Northern Ireland. The establishment of this Bureau, the expansion of the Invest NI team and five Ministerial visits to China in 18 months are indicators of the importance of this relationship.

“We want to see Northern Ireland organisations come to China and for Chinese organisations and people to consider Northern Ireland as an option, whether it is for business, education or cultural development.

“The Northern Ireland Bureau gives us a firm presence and it will work hard to promote Northern Ireland and the compelling proposition we have to offer.”