Fisherman rescued after falling from rocks in Glenarm

A man has been rescued after falling on rocks overnight at Glenarm in Co Antrim.

The alarm was raised in the early hours of this morning (Saturday) after the man, who had been fishing near the marina, fell and became wedged between two large rocks.

Members of Red Bay RNLI lifeboat crew from Cushendall along with the Coastguard from Larne arrived around 2.30am and administered first aid to the mam at the scene. He was then placed on a stretcher, transferred to the lifeboat and taken safely to Glenarm marina before being taken to Antrim Area Hospital by ambulance.

It is understood the fisherman had suspected spinal injuries but was later discharged from hospital.

Paddy McLaughlin from Red Bay RNLi described the man as “very lucky”.

“It was a pretty miserable night, with strong winds and raining very hard,” he said.