Fishermen brought to safety by RNLI

The RNLI brought two fishermen to safety this morning after their 10m boat got into difficulty off the Co Down coast.

Donaghadee RNLI assisted the broken down fishing vessel with two people on board after being alerted at 8.05am this morning (9 November).

The lifeboat launched at the request of Belfast Coastguard to assist a 10m fishing vessel with two people onboard.

It was reported that the vessel had an overheating engine resulting in the boat breaking down approximately one mile south of Donaghadee.

Speaking following the call out, Philip McNamara, Donaghadee RNLI Coxswain said: ‘The skipper of the fishing vessel made a sensible decision in requesting assistance in good time this morning before there was any danger to life and we were happy to assist and be able to return both fishermen safely to harbour’

‘We would remind anyone planning a trip to sea to always respect the water. Always wear a lifejackets, always have a means for calling and signalling for help, always check weather and tide times and make sure someone ashore knows where you are going and who to call if you don’t return on time.’