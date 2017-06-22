Search

Five fire appliances at Victoria House in Belfast

NIFRS

NIFRS

Five fire appliances are attending an incident at Victoria House on Glucester Street in Belfast, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has said.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS received a call to Victoria House, Gloucester Street, Belfast at 17.17 hours today. We mobilised a predetermined attendance of five appliances to the incident which is still on-going at present.”

The spokesperson added: “There is no risk to the public and we are continuing to investigate at the scene.