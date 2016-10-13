Five in hospital following crash

Five people are in hospital - two of them critically ill - following a single vehicle collision on Portadown's Mahon Road last night (Wednesday, October 12).

Motorists are reminded that the Mahon Road iremains closed this morning following the crash, which happened around 9.30pm last night.

Three males and two females remain in hospital at this time. The condition of two of the males is described as critical.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.