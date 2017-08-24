FLOOD: More than 8,000 sandbags distributed since Tuesday

Whilst no weather warnings are currently in place, bands of heavier showers are possible at times this evening and into Friday morning, especially across western and north western parts of the region.

Given pre-existing saturation and ground conditions across some western/north western areas, the Department continues to have in place resources to respond to any flooding that may occur.

Regional Community Resilience Groups have been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations. The Department’s Roads and Rivers teams continue to work with communities and other agencies to assist those most affected and those most at risk. Further updates will be provided to local communities as necessary.

More than 8,000 sandbags have been distributed since Tuesday. Stocks are being replenished in sandbags stores in the North West in preparation for any further possible flooding and these will be made available in locations where there is an imminent risk to life or risk of significant damage to property from flooding.

Work is continuing to assess damage to the roads and rivers impacted and information on road closures and reopenings will continue to be available on www.trafficwatchni.com/emergency-news.

Work is ongoing to reopen the A5 at Burndennett Bridge and it is anticipated that the road will be open by tomorrow afternoon. Grilles in the area have also been checked to ensure they are clear and free flowing.

To report incidents of flooding, please contact the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100. Calls taken by the incident line staff are passed to the relevant responding Agency. All calls will be answered however waiting times may be longer when there is a high volume of calls.

Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights, to avoid roads affected by flooding if possible and to take care driving.

Information about preparing for possible flooding, and what to do after a flood, is available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/flooding-your-area