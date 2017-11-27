Flurry of bets as bookies offer odds on the patter of tiny feet

A royal baby in 2018 could be the next big announcement from Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, bookmakers have predicted.

After a flurry of bets bookies believe the couple could be celebrating the patter of tiny feet some time next year.

The odds on Harry, 33, and Ms Markle, 36, having a baby in 2018 have shortened from 5-1 to 3-1 according to bookmakers William Hill.

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said: “There has been a bit of a gamble on Prince Harry and Meghan having a baby in 2018. We think it is based on the ages of the bride and groom rather than another surprise announcement.”

Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead said the odds were “evens that at any point during 2018 the couple will announce a pregnancy amid rumours that Meghan is keen to start a family upon beginning her new life in London.”

Meanwhile St Paul’s Cathedral, where the Prince and Princess of Wales married in 1981, is the favourite among William Hill punters for the couple’s wedding venue, with odds of evens followed by Westminster Abbey at 2-1 and St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle 5-1.

Coral have Westminster Abbey, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding venue, as their favourite with odds of evens, 2-1 that St George’s is chosen while St Paul’s is 4-1.

The Coral spokesman said the choice of bridesmaids had also interested betters, with Ms Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney seen as a certainty at odds of 1-2, while Pippa Middleton had odds of 6-4, and 3-1 for tennis star and celebrity friend Serena Williams.

He added: “Although Meghan will favour a traditional approach to her wedding plans we know that she is very close friends with Serena Williams and we’re not ruling out a sporting presence by Meghan’s side as she ties the knot.”