Food and drink: Jamie Oliver now wants us to cook with 5 ingredients

I had been forewarned that Jamie Oliver is as hyperactive in person as on screen, which turns out to be no exaggeration.

Ask one question and Jamie is off, easy charm in full flow, at a million miles an hour. The celebrity chef, restaurateur and household foodie favourite, is set to continue his culinary domination with a new cookbook, 5 Ingredients – Quick & Easy Food. Not content with reducing our cooking times to a mere 15 minutes in previous tomes, he’s now trimming our shopping lists with dishes that require just five ingredients (give or take some additional seasoning).

With fewer ingredients, Jamie is hoping to make people more aware of what’s going into their food – something he’s keen to do himself. He embarked on a nutrition course three years ago and is now studying for his masters.

With the rise in health and wellness fads, Jamie wanted to be able to debunk much of the misinformation being circulated. He says: "You’ve got people who are taking 200g of butter out of a brownie and putting 200g of coconut oil in and saying it’s healthier. It’s just not true. I knew I had to go to school."

And he’s absolutely loving it. "It’s literally one of the coolest things I’ve ever done," he exclaims.

Discussion of education and learning about food inevitably leads Jamie to what he calls his ‘life’s passion’: child health. "My personal goal - what gets me up in the morning - is to help halve childhood obesity in 10 years," he says.

With nearly a third of children aged 2-15 overweight or obese, he is justifiably concerned about this issue.

He says: "It doesn’t matter where I could be, if I was in front of the Queen and she asked me about it, I’d just go off on one."

Delicious.magazine tips: How to pin-bone round fish fillets

Pin bones are tiny bones that remain after the main skeleton has been removed. They’re found just to one side of the centre line of the fillet, where the flesh is thickest. They disappear about two-thirds of the way to the tail. Sometimes the fishmonger will have removed them, but if not you’ll need to do it.

Method 1: Using tweezers or thin-nose pliers

This works best with firm-fleshed fish such as salmon and sea bass.

Lay the fillet skin-side down on a board. Run your finger over the flesh close to the centre line. You should be able to feel the tips of any bones. Grab the end of each one with the tweezers or pliers. Pull gently but firmly towards the head, wiggling gently, until the bone comes free. There should be a little resistance if the fish is fresh. As the bones are removed, wipe off onto a bit of kitchen paper. Run your finger along the fillet again to check no bones remain.

Method 2: V-cutting

This is best for fish with soft flesh, such as mackerel, which tears easily.

Locate the pin bones as above, then, using a sharp knife angled slightly towards the centre of the fillet, cut into the flesh down the outside of the pin bones, stopping before you get to the skin. Repeat on the other side, angling the knife to create a v-shaped cut containing the bones – lift out and discard. The V-cut doesn’t need to run the whole length of the fish.