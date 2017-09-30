Food and Drink: Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh explain why we should relax about sugar and still eat cake

A debate with Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh on the merits of any particular cake, biscuit or pudding, spirals into serious, labyrinthine assessments of silkiness and nuttiness, crumb size and snap. (There is, they will tell you, an art to ensuring a biscuit has as much crunch when it’s liberated from the oven as it does after three days in a tin).

You quickly realise they’d be utterly formidable on Bake Off.

Israeli-British chef Yotam, 48, co-owner - with Sami Tamimi - of the Ottolenghi delis and restaurants, and pastry chef and psychologist Helen, 51, have spent the last three years concocting and wrangling over sugary treats like this to include in their new book of desserts, Sweet. It’s his sixth book and her first.

In it there are mini berry frangipanes, decadent cream-frosted puds and cookies galore - all of which have been put through the pair’s ruthless, multi-stage recipe-testing regime. "Each recipe has to have something indefinably ‘Ottolenghi’ about it," says Yotam.

The perfect cake depends on the time of day

"Easy!" shouts Helen when asked to pick the bake she’d fancy a slice of right now. "The prune and Armagnac cake." (It has a rubbly walnut topping, dusted with clouds of icing sugar).

"It depends on the time of day, right?" ponders Yotam. "Now, I don’t want anything creamy, I just want something that would be really nice with a cup of tea.

"But in the evening, something more dessert-y. I really love the - you know how much I like strawberries and vanilla - the rhubarb strawberry crumble cake..." We all glaze over in a sugar-spiked reverie.

"There was always going to be an Ottolenghi pastry book, the question was when," he adds, explaining how the Ottolenghi deli windows have become synonymous with sweet things, particularly the brand’s huge and billowy meringues.

The pair collided in 2006, when Helen, who hails from Melbourne, Australia via Malaysia, moved to the UK. She began by encouraging Yotam to up the patisserie and sugar-work in the deli windows, and won him over with her remarkable attention to detail and oaty Australian Anzac cookies. They’ve been friends and partners in pastry ever since - after all, "you don’t eat a cake by yourself," says Helen with a grin.

Demonizing sugar makes you want it more

One thing they were highly aware of throughout making Sweet, was the negative conversations being had around sugar - the mainstream demonization of the white stuff.

"The difficulty at the moment is creating a clear understanding of what you expect of sugar," says Yotam. "Whenever you demonise something, you want it even more; it creates an unhealthy relationship."

"There is room for a piece of cake, room for a bar of chocolate - there is room for all of these things in our lives - but we need to do it consciously."

Know what you are eating and relax a little.

"It’s about savouring what you eat." Helen agrees.

Delicious.Magazine tips: the classic sauce guide: hollandaise

Makes enough for 4-6 people

• 6 tbsp white wine vinegar

• 1 tsp black peppercorns

• 2 bay leaves

• 2 mace blades

• 110g unsalted butter

• 2 free-range egg yolks

• Pinch cayenne pepper

• Lemon juice to taste

1 Put the vinegar in a heavy-based saucepan with 6 tbsp water, the peppercorns, bay leaves and mace. Bring to the boil, then simmer until only 2 tbsp of the liquid remains. Strain into a small bowl and leave to cool.

2 Melt the butter in a small pan and keep warm. Whisk the egg yolks and the reduced vinegar mixture in a large stainless steel or heatproof glass mixing bowl. Make a double boiler by putting the bowl over a pan of gently simmering water. (The water mustn’t touch the bowl.) Whisk the mixture constantly, keeping the heat very low, until pale and thick enough to leave a ribbon trail (see picture, right) when you lift the whisk.

3 Take the bowl off the heat and whisk in the melted butter, drop by drop to start with, until the sauce thickens. Then add the butter in a thin trickle, whisking until glossy and smooth. If it gets too thick, whisk in 1 tsp hot water from the double boiler. Finally, whisk in some salt, a pinch of cayenne pepper and lemon juice to taste.

4 Serve immediately or keep warm for up to 30 minutes by putting the bowl back over the pan of hot water (off the heat) with a piece of cling film touching the surface.

And how to take it up a level…

MALTAISE Use orange juice (preferably blood orange) instead of lemon juice and add 1 tsp grated orange zest. Serve with asparagus or sprouting broccoli.

MOUSSELINE Gently fold 5-6 tbsp whipped cream into the hollandaise at the end. Serve with fish or asparagus.

DIJON Add 2-3 tsp dijon mustard to the finished sauce. Good with chicken and vegetables.

NOISETTE This uses brown butter (beurre noisette): melt the 110g butter, then carry on cooking it until the milk solids fall to the bottom and start to brown a little. Use this for the hollandaise.

DILL OR BASIL Stir in fresh chopped dill or basil at the end and use for steak and fish (basil) or eggs benedict with smoked salmon (dill).

BEARNAISE Add a chopped shallot and the stalks from 2 fresh tarragon sprigs (or 1 each tarragon and chervil) to the vinegar before you reduce it. Stir finely chopped tarragon (and chervil) into the finished sauce. Great with steaks and chicken.

PALOISE Make as béarnaise, but use fresh mint instead of tarragon. Great with lamb.

CHORON Make a béarnaise sauce, then stir in a spoon of tomato purée (or skinned, deseeded and chopped fresh tomato) at the end.