Food retailer Greggs ‘on way’ to Portadown

It looks like food retailer Greggs is coming to Portadown.

The company, which was formed 75 years ago and has branches all over the UK, has advertised on its website for staff in Portadown.

The jobs were posted on the website just last week.

The careers section states it is looking for a shop supervisor, shift leader and team members for its shop at a location in High Street in the town.

Portadown Cares has recently moved out of its unit in High Street Mall (relocating to the former Mothercare Unit) and there is speculation that the vacant unit, which fronts onto the main street, could be the site for the food-to-go retailer.

Greggs are known for their sandwiches and puff pastry sausage rolls as well as a range of other food including pasta, salads, soups, drinks, snacks and tray bakes.

No one from Greggs or High Street Mall was available for comment at this time.