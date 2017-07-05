Footage shows out of control car spinning into pedestrians

Police have released dramatic footage of the moment a car spun 180 degrees and careered into the path of a couple.

The incident took place in St Helens, Merseyside, last May when the driver of the red Vauxhall Corsa lost control while travelling at 40mph in a 30mph zone.

Beverley Finney, 34, was sent flying into the air across a driveway and into a concrete headpost in Haresfinch Road.

Miss Finney suffered life-changing facial scarring and other facial and skull fractures, while her boyfriend was also seriously injured in the collision on May 11.

On Wednesday, Henry Rigby, 19, from Harris Street, Dentons Green, St Helens, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 15 months in a Young Offenders Institute, suspended for two years, after he was convicted by a jury at an earlier hearing of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also ordered to carry out 240 hours unpaid work, given a four month home curfew, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £750 compensation to each victim and £500 court costs.

Merseyside Police Roads Policing Unit Inspector Mike McFall said: "The collision was totally avoidable and shows the very real consequences of motorists who exceed the speed limit.

"The two pedestrians suffered horrendous injuries and this is a piece of dangerous driving which could quite easily have resulted in a fatality. I would appeal for all motorists who exceed the speed limit to watch this footage and pay close attention.

"You will see quite clearly the consequences of a collision in which a driver has exceeded the speed limit."

In her victim impact statement released by police, Miss Finney said: "I still suffer bad headaches since my head injury. I get a lot of back pain and discomfort and still have a numbness to the side of my face. I have scarring around my eye socket which I am very self-conscious about. It upsets me when I apply make-up and things like that.

"I have a scar in my hair line, which I again worry about. Plastic surgery is something I may consider in the future.

"In terms of mentality I have been affected by badly. We have had to move house to a property away from a busy road. I just couldn't relax with the noise of traffic. I would get so distressed with the noise of skidding cars or revving engines."