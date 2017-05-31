Football captains unite to support campaign

Northern Ireland men’s captain Steven Davis gave his support to Electric Ireland’s Game Changers campaign alongside women’s captain Marissa Callaghan.

The campaign was unveiled earlier this month as part of Electric Ireland’s partnership with the IFA.

It seeks to break down the perceptions that exist around women’s football, celebrate female football talent and help boost participation rates beyond the current 10,000 Game Changers who currently play football each week across Northern Ireland.

Speaking ahead of Northern Ireland’s match against New Zealand, Davis said: “As a dad of two young girls I am proud to lend my support to Electric Ireland’s Game Changers campaign which will help boost the growing popularity of women’s football across Northern Ireland.

“I will be doing my bit to get my girls out playing football and will be encouraging others to do the same.”