Forensic officers investigating sudden death in Londonderry

Police forensic officers are in attendance at a house in Londonderry following the sudden death of a man this morning.

Stunned family, friends and neighbours looked on as officers carried out investigations at the house in Galliagh following the, as yet, unexplained death.

Warren Robinson, an independent councillor, said he was shocked to hear of the death.

“It’s a tragedy for the family and my heart goes out to them,” he said.

A police spokesperson said they are examining the circumstances surrounding the death of the man, who was in his forties, and whose body was found in the Dundrean Park area this morning.

At present the death is being treated as unexplained and a post mortem examination is due to be carried out.