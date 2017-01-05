Former care worker who abused elderly patients pleads not guilty to assault

A former care worker who abused elderly residents has denied an assault charge.

Lisa Cullen (40) of Lagmore Dale, Dunmurry is alleged to have committed the offence on November 18.

Cullen is due to be sentenced for seven counts of ill-treating five residents - two men and three women - at the Kilwee Care Home in Dunmurry on dates between November 30, 2012 and December 31, 2013.

District Judge Rosie Watters said she did not want to sentence Cullen in the this case until the assault allegation had been dealt with.

The contest for the assault case was set for Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on February 6.