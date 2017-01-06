Former Chelsea F.C. boss ‘Big Phil’ Scolari calls into Belfast pub for a Guinness

World Cup winning coach and former Chelsea F.C. boss, Luiz Felipe Scolari, was spotted in Belfast city centre on Thursday evening.

Mr. Scolari, who is better known as ‘Big Phil’, called into the Belfast Empire on Botanic Avenue to enjoy some live music and to sample the local Guinness.

The 68 year-old, who guided Brazil to World Cup glory in Korea/Japan in 2002, has been spending some time with family in Northern Ireland recently.

It is believed that Mr. Scolari’s son is a student at Queen’s University, Belfast.

Mr. Scolari is the current manager of Chinese football team, Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao F.C.