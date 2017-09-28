Former Nolan Show editor lands Department of Health job

The former editor of BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show has landed a new job as ‘director of communications’ at the Department of Health, just months after losing his position as press secretary to the Executive Office when powersharing collapsed.

David Gordon, a 51-year-old journalist who also worked at the Belfast Telegraph, was appointed as a press secretary to the Executive Office at Stormont last year. The highly distinguished journalist’s appointment to the role provoked controversy over the Executive’s decision to bypass normal recruitment rules.

The appointment proved short-lived, however, following the collapse of the powersharing Executive.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health has confirmed Mr Gordon’s appointment as the new director of communications.