Former soldier: Adams’s truth offer a ‘twisted April fools’ joke’

A Dublin-born British soldier who served in Northern Ireland during the height of the Troubles has given a scathing response to Gerry Adams’s offer to come clean on his past for some form of ’truth commission’.

The Sinn Fein president said he would be willing to speak about his past “if there’s a satisfactory arrangement in place”, during a televised interview with Sky News at the weekend.

Alan Barry, a former Grenadier Guardsman who was born in Dublin but grew up in England, is co-founder of the group Justice for Northern Ireland Veterans.

The veterans’ group has been campaigning against what they view as the one-sided nature of investigations into historic Troubles-related killings in Northern Ireland.

The group want more of an emphasis placed on the killings carried out by paramilitary groups such as the IRA, rather than on the actions of British soldiers.

Mr Barry said Gerry Adams’s “truth” offer should not be taken seriously.

“Hasn’t he been denying he’s ever even been in the IRA?” Mr Barry asked.

“Sinn Fein have effectively mugged us all off, to use an English expression. You cannot believe a word that comes out of that man’s mouth.

“Peace, truth and reconciliation? You couldn’t make this up - this man coming out now and talking about truth and reconciliation. This time last year, he was talking about the murder of Jean McConnville and he said ‘that’s what happens in wars’.

“He has been lying about his past for years. It’s twisted.

“He said he wants to speak to a truth commission but my first thought, when I heard it, was that it was some sort of twisted April fools’ joke.”

Mr Barry said his group is planning a ‘static demonstration’ at City Hall in Belfast on Good Friday, April 14.