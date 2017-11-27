Former UUP mayor John Scott joins DUP

A former mayor who left the UUP earlier this year has joined the DUP.

Cllr John Scott, who served as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for the 2016/17 term, has joined the DUP after sitting as an independent for a number of months.

Cllr Scott publicly resigned from the UUP in August after claiming a party colleague was not “pulling his weight”.

Welcoming Cllr Scott to the DUP, Antrim and Newtownabbey DUP group leader, Cllr Phillip Brett said: “John has been a long and faithful servant for his constituents.

“I am delighted that he has recognised the DUP is the only party capable of delivering for all the people of Antrim and Newtownabbey.

“This reinforces our position as the largest party in north Belfast and on the council and we will use this strengthened position to continue to do all we can to make Antrim and Newtownabbey the best place to live, work and do business.

“I’m sure John won’t be the last councillor that recognises their interests and those of the people are best served in the Democratic Unionist Party.”