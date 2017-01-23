Former UUP MLA has pellet boiler at family-run business

A former Ulster Unionist MLA is a recipient of the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, it has emerged.

Neil Somerville, who served as a MLA for seven months during the last Assembly term before standing down, has a boiler accredited under the RHI scheme in his family’s business, Clogher Valley Horses Welcome, which is run by his wife.

The UUP released the information yesterday, and also confimed that a business owned by an aunt and uncle of Sandra Overend MLA is also a recipient under the botched scheme. The party said Ms Overend was “previously unaware” of this.

In a statement, Mr Somerville said: “We inquired about a wood pellet boiler in July 2015 and a 99kW boiler was installed in August 2015. The installation of the wood pellet boiler has meant that my wife is now able to carry out her work on a year-round basis and a horse solarium has been installed. We are happy for an inspection to take place.”

The UUP said it had asked all its elected representatives last month if they directly benefit ed from the scheme.

A party spokesman said: “We are aware that many who applied to the RHI scheme feel they are being unfairly vilified because of a catastrophic failure with the Department of Enterprise Trade and Investment.

“Given Mr Somerville served however briefly as aMLA, we call on Ofgem to fast track an audit of his boiler alongside those belonging to relatives of elected representatives. That is only fair, and the best way to ensure public confidence.”