Former Vogue model teams up with local group to help stop the torture of animals in Asia

Former Vogue Model and author, Patience Bradley, is backing the campaign to help stop dogs and cats being eaten in Asia through support for the Northern Ireland Protests Against the Dog Meat Trade in China group.

A car boot sale will take place on Sunday, September 3 at Murlough Beach, Dundrum to raise funds for veterinary care and shelters for animals rescued from the meat trade.

“Anyone who knows me knows how important my dogs are for me and life would not be the same without them,” said Patience. “I cannot understand how anyone could consider a dog a delicacy or a form of food. What’s worse is the torture and vile conditions these animals are kept in.

“When the organisers asked me to help with this event I was absolutely delighted and I am glad to see that all money raised will be going to help animals that have been rescued from these horrible conditions across Asia.”

NI Protests Against the Dog Meat Trade was set up my Michelle Murphy with June Smyth and Billy Henderson.

“I’ve always been an animal lover,” said Michelle.“Like most people I was horrified when I would see photos and videos of dogs and cats being boiled alive and blow torched alive.

“Our Car Boot Sale on the 3rd Sept is to raise much needed funds for the animals lucky enough to be rescued from the meat trade in Asia.

“Many of these have horrendous injuries and as they are not vaccinated quite a lot of them are suffering from disease too. The funds are for veterinary care mostly but also to help organastions build more shelters in Asia and be able to help more cats and dogs.”

Fellow organiser, June Smyth is passionate about protecting these animals. “As a dog lover I knew I had to do anything I could to help these poor dogs,” she said. “The most frightening discovery was that such a high percentage were stolen family pets who went from being loved and cared for, to being loaded on to trucks and crushed in overcrowded crates, en route to an horrific ending. We must do what we can.”

Although many items have already been received from across Northern Ireland donations are still welcome by contacting the group via the Facebook page.

All funds raised will go to one of the centres working to rescue and treat the rescued animals, Wang Yan’s Shelter.

Patience Bradley’s recently published book ‘Where Do You Go To My Lovely’ has an entire chapter about dogs, particularly her beloved Chihuahas.

More information about the car boot sale can be found at www.facebook.com/events/839164516242985

Patience Bradley’s book Where Do You Go To My Lovely is available from Amazon and www.excaliburpress.co.uk/store/products