Forty years on the march for Ennis as he gets in step for East Antrim Twelfth

Magheramorne Silver Band drum major Ennis Gilbert will be notching up 40 years on the march when he steps out during the East Antrim Combine Orange parade on July 12.

The Ballycarry man joined the band as it was approaching its 95th anniversary and has been one of the familiar faces on parade over the years.

Ennis Gilbert

He has been involved with civic parades, numerous annual Twelfth and Black Saturday demonstrations and leading the band at the Broadisland Gathering on his home turf in Ballycarry over the decades.

Band chairperson, Ariane Matthews, said: “Mr. Gilbert has been a stalwart member over the years and had even tried his hand at a bit of percussion in the past.

“Magheramorne Silver Band has a tradition of long membership in its 135 year history and I would like to thank Ennis and all other members who give their time to ensure the band is always well turned out and sounding great,” she said.

Magheramorne LOL No. 291 also added congratulations to the popular drum major.

Meanwhile, the Silver Band is welcoming new members and enquiries can be made to the band on 07523 090877.