Foster and McGuinness express condolences at Ulster GAA chief’s death

The First and Deputy First Minister have today expressed their condolences after the death of Chief Executive and Provincial Secretary of Ulster GAA, Danny Murphy this morning.

Mr Murphy, who has been praised as an outstanding leader in Gaelic sports, was just 67.

He rowed back from his role earlier this year because of ill health and was to hand over the mantle officially in February.

The former football and hurling player represented clubs in Down during his sporting career.

“Danny Murphy made a colossal contribution to sport over many years and his death will leave a massive void,” the ministers said.

“In June of this year we held a reception for Danny in Stormont Castle to acknowledge his contribution to sport and community relations.

“Danny was surrounded by his family and many friends and we are so glad we had the opportunity to personally thank him for his years of dedication and progressive approach.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

His requiem mass is on Saturday (December 10) at St Mary’s Church, Burren.