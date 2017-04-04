Foster holds out hope of talks deal by end of month

A deal to restore Northern Ireland’s power-sharing Executive could be struck before the end of the month, Arlene Foster has said.

Following the first day of fresh talks to resolve the political impasse, the DUP leader said there had been “a constructive engagement” involving the five main party leaders.

Asked if the end of the month was a realistic target for the establishment a new Executive, Mrs Foster said: “Certainly, as far as we are concerned yes, absolutely, and it is important that we have a government up and running for a whole range of issues. Not least dealing with issues for our citizens, but also for dealing with issues such as Brexit, of course which would be very useful to have a Northern Ireland voice in relation to those issues.”

The parties missed last week’s deadline for forming a new Executive when negotiations broke down with Sinn Fein saying it was not prepared to nominate a deputy first minister.

Secretary of State James Brokenshire then invited the political leaders to participate in a fresh round of talks in a bid to break the deadlock.

Mrs Foster, who was forced to step down as first minister once Sinn Fein failed to nominate a deputy, described the atmosphere at the talks as “fine,” and added: “From our perspective we want to see the government of Northern Ireland up and running as quickly as possible because our priorities are in and around dealing with vital services for our communities – whether that’s in health, in education, in infrastructure, or having stability for our economy to grow. We are ready to become involved in any Executive but others have different priorities.”

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said: “It didn’t happen [previously] because Sinn Fein didn’t want it to happen. We were up for plenary sessions with the other leaders, and round table discussions, but Sinn Fein didn’t want that.

“I’m glad there has been a change in that approach and they seem to be willing to do that now.”

Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd said: “If these talks are to have any credibility, with the hope of reaching a deal, the British government and the DUP must make it clear that they will honour the agreements and the talks will move onto a programme of implementation.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood welcomed the round table talks as “a step in the right direction,” but added: “Historic handshakes just don’t cut it anymore. We need to deliver a more accountable, more respectful form of government.”

The lack of Executive, and agreed budget, at the start of the financial year has forced a senior civil servant to take control of Stormont’s finances.

David Sterling, the permanent secretary at the Department of Finance, is using emergency powers to release cash and resources to departments to keep public services operating amid the crisis.