Foster presses Coveney over Kingsmills files

DUP leader Arlene Foster has challenged the Irish foreign minister as to why 60 out of 90 pages disclosed so far by Dublin on the Kingsmills massacre have only been newspaper clippings.

A delegation of south Armagh terror victims and Mrs Foster met Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney in Armagh last evening to press for transparency.

For some weeks – and as late as Tuesday afternoon – the victims had expected to meet the new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Armagh. It was not clear last night why the arrangement had been changed.

Kingsmills relatives have threatened to boycott the legacy inquest over what they say is a lack of cooperation by Dublin.

The coroner in Belfast has been pressing Dublin for around two years to share security files about the atrocity – in which the IRA killed ten Protestants workmen as they returned home in south Armagh. In March 2015 then Taoiseach Enda Kenny met the Kingsmills families and promised full disclosure, adding he would invite the Coroner to Dublin to inspect sensitive files. However the families say Dublin has so far only disclosed 60 pages of newspaper clippings and 30 other pages of insignificant information. The coroner says he will not close the inquest without full cooperation from Dublin.

Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney said all related documents in possession of the Garda had already been handed over to the inquest.

“What we are looking at now is passing new legislation in Ireland to allow an Garda Siochana to actually give evidence in an Irish court in relation to an inquest in Northern Ireland, which is very new, I am not sure that it has been done before,” he said.

“I think it is certainly evidence of the fact that the Irish government want to be as helpful as we can.

“The families that have lost loved ones have been through a torturous period in terms of trying to get to the truth and I can promise that the Irish government wants to assist them in every way we can.”

Mrs Foster said the proposed law mirrored legislation taken in the Omagh bombing civil case so that serving guards will be able to give their evidence to a High Court judge.

“But of course that does not solve the problem of those people who were serving nearly 42 years ago and that is the difficulty.”

She said there was a “dearth” of documents disclosed so far, sclosed with 60 out of 90 being newspaper cuttings.

“Is it really credible to suggest that is all the documentation that is held?”

Beatrice Worton’s son Kenneth was murdered.

At the start of August Victims campaigner Willie Frazer said he is planning a parade in Dublin next month to put pressure on the Irish government to cooperate with the inquest. He said the meeting with Mr Coveney was positive and looked forward to a follow up discussion.