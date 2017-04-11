Search

Four arrested in connection with attempted robbery bid

Police in Castlereagh have made four arrests for attempted burglary and going equipped for theft during the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 11 April.

The gang - two aged 16-years, the others aged 19-years and 20-years - were arrested around 12.15am after a householder in Woodbreda Gardens disturbed a number of males apparently attempting to gain entry to his home.

Responding officers searched the area and located the four detained males a short distance away.

Those arrested remain in custody at present assisting police with their inquiries.