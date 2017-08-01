Four children escape injury in Londonderry shooting

Four young children escaped injury when two shots were fired at a house in the Shantallow area of Londonderry on Monday night.

The PSNI confirmed the gun attack had taken place at the house in Racecourse Drive at around 9.40pm.

Four children and a man were in the property at the time, although no-one was injured in the shooting.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney was amongst those who condemned the attack.

“This was a reckless attack that could have ended in tragedy,” he said.

“It’s through luck rather than design that we aren’t dealing with horrifying scenes this morning.”

He added: “Those responsible have nothing to offer this community. They are the remnants of a time and a place we have long left behind. They should get off the back of this community.”

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney also condemned the gun attack.

Mr McCartney said: “Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but it must have been a frightening experience for those in the vicinity.”

The Foyle MLA added: “There is no place for guns on our streets.”