Four on way to hospital after Gosford Road crash

Four people are being taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Gosford Road near Markethill.

The accident took place around 1.30 this afternoon.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said, “Following assessment and treatment at the scene by paramedics, two patients are being transported to Daisy Hill Hospital and a further two to Craigavon Area Hospital.”

A Rapid Response Vehicle, an officer, a doctor and four A&E crews were in attendance.

The spokesperson added, “This is an ongoing incident and no further information is available at this time.”

Police said traffic diversions are in place.