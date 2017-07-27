Four on way to hospital after Gosford Road crash

Four people are being taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Gosford Road near Markethill.
The accident took place around 1.30 this afternoon.
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said, “Following assessment and treatment at the scene by paramedics, two patients are being transported to Daisy Hill Hospital and a further two to Craigavon Area Hospital.”
A Rapid Response Vehicle, an officer, a doctor and four A&E crews were in attendance.
The spokesperson added, “This is an ongoing incident and no further information is available at this time.”
Police said traffic diversions are in place.
