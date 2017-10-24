Four people arrested after drugs searches in Portadown

Three men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of drugs-related offences after police searched a number of houses in the Portadown area this morning (Tuesday).

Two of the men are in their 30s while the other man and the woman are in their 20s.

They are currently in custody helping officers with their enquiries.

Inspector Lynsey Barr said, “We continue to target the trade in illegal drugs and I would ask anyone with any information to contact their local police on 101 and pass that information on. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The news has been welcomed by Councillor Darryn Causby. He said, “Drugs are a terrible blight on our town and in recent months we have seen first hand the devastation they have caused.

“Families have been left without children and our community is being robbed of hope because of the impact drugs are having.”

He urged the community to pass on any relevant information regarding drugs-related activity to the PSNI without delay.