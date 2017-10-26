Four taken to hospital following Toome crash

Police are appealing for information following yesterday's two-car crash near Toomebridge.

Both drivers along with two passengers were treated at the scene and then taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The incident occurred around 9.30am on Wednesday and involved a silver Ford Ka and a white Audi A3 between the Garvagh and Gloverstown Road junctions.

Anyone who has information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference 242 25/10/2017, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”