Foyle police in appeal over missing man

Police in Foyle have appealed to the public for help to find missing man Patrick Pearce Deery.

According to the PSNI, the 42-year-old, was last seen by family and friends on June 3.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Sligo area.

He is described as being 5'8" tall and of medium build.

If anyone knows where Patrick is, they should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 518 of the 14/06/17.