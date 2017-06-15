Frampton fans fuming after tickets sell out in minutes

Carl Frampton fans have been left fuming after tickets for his homecoming bout in Belfast appeared to sell out within minutes.

The Jackal faces 23-year-old Andres Gutierrez at the SSE Arena (July 29) in a WBC world featherweight title eliminator.

Tickets for the ‘return of the Jackal’ went on sale from 10am - priced £40, £75, £115 (plus booking fees) from www.ssearenabelfast.com and Ticketmaster.

But when many eager fans logged on for the ticket sale, there were met with screens saying the tickets had already gone.

Frampton yesterday publicly apologised in advance to fans who were going to miss out on tickets.

Many had anticipated that Frampton’s next bout would be staged at Windsor Park, but it will be held at Belfast’s SSE Arena - which has a significantly lower capacity.

Many angry fans took to social media this morning to vent their disappointment at being unable to get their hands on tickets.

One said: “I was there from the beginning after literally 2secs there were none available! I don’t get it at all not even the dear ones.”

Another said: “Tried for 40 mins on the ticketmaster site and nothing, also had over 430 mobile phone attempts and land line too, I’m gutted.”

However, some fans – either through luck or dedication – did manage to secure tickets for the big fight.

A spokesperson from the SSE Arena box office said people had started queuing up at midnight in anticipation.

“By 11am we had completely sold out,” she added.

One fan who did manage to get tickets, Cathy McQuillan from Belfast, told the News Letter: “I was at the fight in Vegas earlier this year and can’t wait to see Carl fighting on his home turf. I’m disappointed for the thousands of fans who didn’t get tickets, but hopefully next time he will be able to fight at Windsor.”