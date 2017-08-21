Frampton takes career ‘into own hands’ as dream team hits canvas

It was a heart-warming father and son-like relationship in an often ugly fight game, but the Carl Frampton/Barry McGuigan partnership has finally hit the canvas.

There were signs of tension between the two men when Belfast fighter Frampton failed to make the featherweight nine-stone limit for a WBC world title eliminator against Mexican Andres Gutierrez on July 29.

Barry McGuigan celebrates as Carl Frampton is declared the winner following his fight with Leo Santa Cruz at, Barclays Centre, Brooklyn, NY, USA 30/7/2016. Photo: �INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

However, speculation of a split was only confirmed today when the 30-year-old former world champion said he had decided to take his career into his “own hands”.

Frampton signed with McGuigan’s Cyclone Promotions when he turned professional in 2009 – trained by Barry’s son Shane McGuigan and surrounded by Barry’s wife Sandra and other two sons Blain and Jake who are also heavily involved in the family business.

The McGuigans guided an ever-improving Frampton to become Northern Ireland’s first two-weight world champion, and both Ring Magazine and ESPN’s boxer of the year in 2016.

Earlier this year a three-part BBC TV documentary series ‘Fight Game: The McGuigans,’ gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at The Jackal’s close relationship with his adopted family as he prepared for both his successful and then unsuccessful world title bouts with Leo Santa Cruz.

Now is the right time to move forward and take my career into my own hands

Frampton, like his former manager and mentor McGuigan was in the 1980s, is a hugely popular figure in a mixed-marriage who unites both communities in Northern Ireland.

Both men have been WBA world featherweight champions and both have had managers who acted as father figures before the relationship turned sour.

McGuigan famously left the Barney Eastwood stable and would later pay substantial damages to the Belfast bookmaker over claims made in his autobiography.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, McGuigan recalled losing his own world title to Texan Steve Cruz 1986 – and his acrimonious split from Mr Eastwood.

“I had all this big legal issue that was terribly draining, my dad passed away, my brother was sick, it was a terrible time,” he said.

Commenting on his relationship with Frampton, he said: “He’s very important to me. He’s been my whole life since 2009.”

In a statement on Monday, Frampton said: “I can confirm that I have parted company with Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions.

“I would like to thank Barry, the McGuigan family and Cyclone Promotions for our time together.

“Having taken time to consider my future and discussed it with those closest to me, I am confident that now is the right time to move forward and take my career into my own hands.”

The statement goes on to say: “I still believe that I’m the best featherweight in the world and I promise my fans that I am continuing my efforts to get my homecoming fight rescheduled in the very near future.”