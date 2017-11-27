Frampton to fight legal action taken by Cyclone Promotions

Carl Frampton’s solicitors have confirmed that his former promoters have initiated legal proceedings against him.

In a statement issued on Twitter yesterday, John Finucane of Finucane Toner Solicitors, said proceedings were lodged against the boxer in the High Court in London on November 23.

Mr Finucane said Frampton was “deeply disappointed” that Cyclone Promotions have initiated legal action, and added that “not only will he defend this action rigorously”, and “will be counter claiming on a number of grounds”.

He said: “Mr Frampton is confident that this process will vindicate his position and reputation and looks forward to engaging fully in this process.”