Frampton trains with aspiring talent ahead of bout

Carl Frampton and Barry McGuigan trained with young boxers ahead of the Jackal’s fight in Belfast on Saturday.

The Tiger’s Bay boxer and his manager engaged with promising athletes at Monkstown Boxing Club on Tuesday, July 25.

Carl Frampton training at Monkstown Boxing Club.

Carl was taking part in a training session ahead of his WBC bout with Andrés Gutiérrez at the SSE Arena on July 29.

Head coach at the Cashel Drive club, Paul Johnston said: “Carl has trained at Monkstown Boxing Club a few times.

“Carl and Barry are massive role models for the young people at the club and they were happy to engage with everyone.”

There will be a strong contingent from the Newtownabbey-based club in the arena on Saturday evening.

Barry McGuigan took part in a training session in Monkstown.

Monkstown man, Stephen Ward is on the under-card programme.

Paul added: “There will be over 200 people connected to the club heading to the SSE on Saturday to cheer on Stephen and Carl.

“Hopefully this fight will help to move Stephen onto bigger things.”